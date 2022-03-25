$1.20 EPS Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) to post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN opened at $228.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.88.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

