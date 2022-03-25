$1.48 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to report $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 285,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $24,019,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 72,354 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,916. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.