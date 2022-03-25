$1.62 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $180.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 171.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

