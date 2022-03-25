10,093 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.29 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

