$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will announce $112.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.90 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $109.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $520.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $556.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $566.46 million, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 356,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $274.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $13.55.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

