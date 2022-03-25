$123.79 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) to post sales of $123.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $124.70 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $132.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $504.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $508.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $530.90 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $538.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 692,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

