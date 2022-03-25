$131.07 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEGet Rating) to report $131.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $124.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $573.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $593.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $633.83 million, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $663.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,686,000 after purchasing an additional 231,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,065,000 after buying an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 94,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,006,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

