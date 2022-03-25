13,389 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $23,916,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 359,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,346,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 341,460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,033,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,933,000 after purchasing an additional 418,467 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vipshop stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

