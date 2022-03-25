1,851 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.03. 107,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,154. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.96. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.22.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

