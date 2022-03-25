$2.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.42. Moody’s reported earnings of $4.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

Moody’s stock opened at $329.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $293.21 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $563,519,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.