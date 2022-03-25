20,479 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 100,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.39. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

