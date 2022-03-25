$229.83 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $229.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $148.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $941.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $949.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $789.48 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $971.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 1,067,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $59,130,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

