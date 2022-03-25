22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 329,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

