$23.79 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) to report $23.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.11 billion and the lowest is $23.34 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $22.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $101.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.29 billion to $102.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.33 billion to $108.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $214.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $158.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

