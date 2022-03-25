$235.53 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will post sales of $235.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.24 million and the lowest is $230.81 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $227.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

GMED opened at $69.26 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

