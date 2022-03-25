285 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,143.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,331,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.90.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,373,344. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

