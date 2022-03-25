285 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,143.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,331,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.90.
In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,373,344. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
