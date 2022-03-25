$294.46 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) to post $294.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.47 million and the lowest is $289.32 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $274.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.96.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REG opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73. Regency Centers has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $78.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

