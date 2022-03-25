29,775 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 47.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. 550,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,870,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

