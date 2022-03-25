$327.33 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will report $327.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.70 million and the lowest is $326.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $183.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $722.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

NYSE MSGS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.99. 65,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,857. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $203.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

