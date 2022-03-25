336 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $626.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

