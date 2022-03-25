$4.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to report $4.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.69 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $19.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

SWK stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $177.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $138.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $402,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $293,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $161,384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after acquiring an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

