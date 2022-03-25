$418.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will announce $418.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.00 million and the lowest is $411.80 million. Ameresco reported sales of $252.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. 380,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50.

In related news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 121,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

