4,210 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Guggenheim cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. 1,706,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,667. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

