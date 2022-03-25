$5.32 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $5.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.74. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $27.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.58 to $30.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $31.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.44 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,926,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $358.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

