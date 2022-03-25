$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.54 billion. Intuit reported sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $465.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.07 and its 200 day moving average is $568.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

