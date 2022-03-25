547,080 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 547,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 226,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 164,934 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.