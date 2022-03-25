$62.75 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) to announce $62.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $63.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $268.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $282.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $309.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $351.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.99. 179,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.74. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.