$62.75 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to announce $62.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $63.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $268.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $282.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $309.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $351.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.99. 179,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.74. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.