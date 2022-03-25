6,384 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 16,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,720,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,802,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $51.11. 222,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,224,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

