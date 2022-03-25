$7.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) to announce $7.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.18 billion. Paramount Global posted sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full-year sales of $30.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 billion to $32.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.62 billion to $34.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paramount Global.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. 85,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,607,743. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $70.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

