$72.16 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will report $72.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.78 million to $77.80 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $58.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $335.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $355.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $330.51 million, with estimates ranging from $275.07 million to $363.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7,520.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 1,026,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.