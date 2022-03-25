$752.45 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will announce $752.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $742.00 million to $757.78 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $608.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $246.03. 173,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.36 and a 200-day moving average of $240.39. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

