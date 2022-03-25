$767.86 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will announce $767.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $790.50 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of SPB opened at $88.56 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 98,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,122,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

