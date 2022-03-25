85,950 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,644,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 47,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 575,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,311 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,775. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.43.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.