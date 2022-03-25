873 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 873 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock opened at $358.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.59 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.