8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $370,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

