9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 1,042,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,862. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.