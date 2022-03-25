9,832 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 164,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,692,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000.

FNOV opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

