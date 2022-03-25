a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

AKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE:AKA opened at $4.71 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

