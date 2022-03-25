AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VLVLY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. 80,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,679. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

