AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,637. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of -1.42.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 in the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 28.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

