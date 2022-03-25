Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.83.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 255,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

