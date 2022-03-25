Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%.
ABSI opened at $8.33 on Friday. Absci has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343.
ABSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.
About Absci (Get Rating)
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.
See Also
