Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%.

ABSI opened at $8.33 on Friday. Absci has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 2,227.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

