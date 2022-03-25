AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

AC Immune stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. 3,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,350. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

