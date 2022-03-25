Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Reduced by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 100.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.31. 4,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,067. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.53. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.35 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.97.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

