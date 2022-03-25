Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.48.
ADMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
