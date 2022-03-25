Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

