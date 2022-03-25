AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $197,875,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 784,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

