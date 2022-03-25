Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72.
Adbri Company Profile (Get Rating)
