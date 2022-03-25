Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Adbri Limited (ASX:ABCGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72.

Adbri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

