Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will report $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 1,097,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Adient has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,056,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,579,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

