Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Up 548.7% in March

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 548.7% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Advanced Human Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. 5,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,085. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77. Advanced Human Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Advanced Human Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

