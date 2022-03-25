AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSD opened at $213.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.10.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

